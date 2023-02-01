Britannia races to the top of Nifty 50 ahead of Q3 earnings

britannia_91155050

Fast-moving consumer goods major Britannia Industries was the top performer on Nifty 50 in the early hours of trade on the Budget day, rising nearly 3 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings to be declared later today. At 9:52am, shares of the company traded at Rs 4,415.1, up 2.3 percent, on the BSE.

In the past three months alone, the stock has given over 16 percent returns, while in the past one year, it has been up only over 20 percent.

The Good Day biscuit maker’s consolidated net profit is expected to grow 32 percent on-year during the December quarter on the back of an 18 percent rise in revenue. An average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, has pegged the revenue at Rs 4,220 crore and net profit at Rs 492 crore for the third quarter of FY23.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market related updates here.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins may come in at 16.30 percent, improving over 110 basis points over the same period last year, the poll showed.

Read More

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, even as milk, wheat and sugar prices remain on the boil, correction in palm oil prices and delayed impact of price hikes will help in better operational performance.

While FMCG poster boy Hindustan Unilever has said that it sees green shoots in rural markets, it will be important to watch Britannia’s commentary on downtrading trends. Investors will also watch keenly the management’s update on product launches.