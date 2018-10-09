App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia Industries rises nearly 3% on board approval to issue bonus debentures

The company will utilise its accumulated profits to the extent of Rs 869 crore for the debenture issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Britannia Industries gained nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company board approved issue debentures by way of bonus.

The company board in its meeting held on October 7 approved the scheme of arrangement of company and their respective shareholders, for issue of secured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures by way of bonus.

The bonus debentures will be issued to all the members of the company as on the record date to be fixed by the board of directors of the company including promoter/promoter group subject to approval of the stock exchanges, SEBI, shareholders, creditors, National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Kolkata and various statutory approvals as may be required.

The company will utilise its accumulated profits to the extent of Rs 869 crore for the debenture issue.

At 10:07 hrs Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 5,577.40, up Rs 38.35, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.