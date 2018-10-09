Britannia Industries rises nearly 3% on board approval to issue bonus debentures

Shares of Britannia Industries gained nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company board approved issue debentures by way of bonus.

The company board in its meeting held on October 7 approved the scheme of arrangement of company and their respective shareholders, for issue of secured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures by way of bonus.

The bonus debentures will be issued to all the members of the company as on the record date to be fixed by the board of directors of the company including promoter/promoter group subject to approval of the stock exchanges, SEBI, shareholders, creditors, National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Kolkata and various statutory approvals as may be required.

The company will utilise its accumulated profits to the extent of Rs 869 crore for the debenture issue.

At 10:07 hrs Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 5,577.40, up Rs 38.35, or 0.69 percent on the BSE.