Nov 11, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex extends loses, down 150 pts, Nifty around 11,850; IT stocks drag

Nifty PSU Bank gained half a percent while IT stocks came under pressure with TCS and HCL Tech falling the most. The most active shares included YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and ICICI Bank.

highlights

  • Nov 11, 12:09 PM (IST)

  • Nov 11, 12:09 PM (IST)

  • Nov 11, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Motherson Sumi Q2 profit rises 3.6% on lower tax cost, operating income beats estimates

    Auto ancillary company Motherson Sumi Systems has reported a 3.6 percent year-on-year growth in second quarter profit due to lower tax cost while operating performance was ahead of analyst estimates. As a result, the stock rallied 3.7 percent intraday on November 11.

    Consolidated profit increased to Rs 384.6 crore during July-September period, against Rs 371.07 crore in same period last year.

    Consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,924.2 crore in quarter ended September 2019, with Samvardhana Motherson Peguform showing a 14.66 percent growth and PKC growing 6.8 percent YoY.

    However, company's standalone business degrew by 17.2 percent year-on-year and Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR) entity reported a 1.48 percent decline in revenue.

  • Nov 11, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Rupee trades at day's low 71.40 per dollar

  • Nov 11, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Amber Enterprises reports strong Q2 earnings amid slowdown; should investors buy, sell or hold?

    Shares of Amber Enterprises India gained 2.8 percent intraday on November 11 after reporting strong set of earnings in Q2FY20 amid slowdown in demand and high inventory. 

    Amber, the prominent solution provider for air conditioner OEM/ODM, continued its strong performance, beating revenue estimate by 10 percent, with Room Air Conditioner (RAC) volumes growing at an impressive 127 percent YoY. Continued demand for RACs even in a lean season and new customer additions supported volume growth.

    The skew in product mix toward Indoor Units (IDUs) led to lower gross margins, which in turn restricted EBITDA growth. The operating performance of subsidiaries continues to remain encouraging, with better performance on the margin front. Read More

  • Nov 11, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Rupee may depreciate to 71.75-71.90/$ as Moody’s India downgrade deteriorates sentiment

    The narrow range consolidation in USD/INR for the last few trading sessions has finally given a breakout on the upside. Buying was witnessed at lower levels and the currency pair closed with a weekly gain of approximately 30 paise.

    We have witnessed a reversal pattern last week where prices broke the support level on an intraday basis but failed to sustain below it on a closing basis. Bears got trapped and prices broke out on the upside.

    We could see the ongoing uptrend continue. Short-term and medium-term exponential moving averages were trading with a flat curve for the last few days but now short-term averages have started trading with a positive slope. Read More

  • Nov 11, 11:25 AM (IST)

  • Nov 11, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Market update: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were lacklustre as investors sentiment was weak after Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook for the country last week. The absence of fresh triggers kept markets range-bound. Sensex was down 59 points while Nifty traded lower by 21 points around 11:10 hours IST. NTPC, Yes Bank and Tata Motors were among the top gainers while HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys were among the top losers in the Sensex index.

  • Nov 11, 11:02 AM (IST)

