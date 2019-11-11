Market Live: Sensex extends loses, down 150 pts, Nifty around 11,850; IT stocks drag

Motherson Sumi Q2 profit rises 3.6% on lower tax cost, operating income beats estimates

Auto ancillary company Motherson Sumi Systems has reported a 3.6 percent year-on-year growth in second quarter profit due to lower tax cost while operating performance was ahead of analyst estimates. As a result, the stock rallied 3.7 percent intraday on November 11.

Consolidated profit increased to Rs 384.6 crore during July-September period, against Rs 371.07 crore in same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,924.2 crore in quarter ended September 2019, with Samvardhana Motherson Peguform showing a 14.66 percent growth and PKC growing 6.8 percent YoY.

However, company's standalone business degrew by 17.2 percent year-on-year and Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR) entity reported a 1.48 percent decline in revenue.