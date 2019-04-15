Bright Star Investments, Smaller Cap World Fund pick up stake in Metropolis Healthcare

Bright Star Investments Private Limited bought 7 lakh shares of Metropolis Healthcare at Rs 948.39 apiece, as per bulk deals data available on exchanges on April 15.

Smaller Cap World Fund Inc also purchased 6,86,545 shares of the diagnostic chain at Rs 957.67 per share.

Metropolis Healthcare ended first day of trade at Rs 959.85 on the NSE, up Rs 79.85, or 9.07 percent over its issue price of Rs 880 per share. It listed at Rs 960 per share

Meanwhile, RattanIndia Finance Private Limited sold 1,48,85,489 shares of Reliance Communications at Rs 2.6 per share on the NSE and 3 crore shares at Rs 2.43 per share on the BSE.

Reliance Communications stock closed at Rs 2.43, down Rs 0.12, or 4.71 percent on the BSE.