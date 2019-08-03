Brexit to keep pound weaker amid growing political, economic uncertainties

Rushabh Maru

The Bank of England (BoE) is facing challenging time both at the home and the abroad. Persistent concerns and uncertainly over the Brexit is having huge repercussion on the UK economy. Inflation continues to remain subdued. On the other hand, the global economy is also facing massive challenges on account of trade war, weak investment and faltering global supply chains.

UK has been experiencing turbulent period ever since a vote to move out of the European Union in 2016. UK and EU lawmakers have been fighting over the future course of Brexit. Boris Johnson has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of the UK after Theresa May resigned. The new PM has adopted tough stance against the Brexit. Recently, the PM has warned that unless the EU renegotiates the Brexit deal, Britain would leave the EU on 31st October without a deal. There is also a speculation of the fresh election in the UK.

The CPI has fallen to 2 percent in June, from 2.4 percent in the corresponding period last year. The inflation has been falling from 3.1 percent it touched in November 2017. Though the current inflation is in line with the BoE's target of 2 percent, concerns still persist. Performance of other economic data too remains weak. UK manufacturing PMI has fallen to 48 in June, from 54 in the same period last year. Industrial production, GDP and retail sales have been subdued. According to the latest data, house prices in London have contracted at a fastest rate in almost 10 years. Hence the Brexit has already been weighing on the UK economy.

The IMF has cut its forecast for global growth this year and next year. IMF has also warned that any escalation of tension between the US and China or a disorderly exit for Britain from the European Union could further slowdown global growth. The IMF has said downside risks had intensified and it now expected global economic growth of 3.2 percent in 2019 and 3.5 percent in 2020, a drop of 0.1 percentage point for both years from its earlier forecast made in April.

The BoE has already warned that a no deal Brexit could trigger a material shock to the UK economy. In addition to this, the global economic conditions are worsening. Hence there is lot of pressure on the BoE to ease monetary policy to bolster the UK economy. The pressure is rising as BoE's counterparts such as Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of Japan have also indicated to ease their monetary policies.

The Fed has cut interest rate for the first time since 2008. The BoE has kept interest rate unchanged in the monetary policy meeting on 1st August. However, the BoE has warned that there is now a one in three chance of the UK economy going into recession early next year. The central bank has also cut its GDP growth forecast for 2019 and 2020. Hence due to growing political and economic uncertainties, the outlook for the pound is bearish.

(The author is Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.)