App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brexit jitters here to stay, pound to remain highly volatile: Angel Broking

Amid the uncertainty of a hard Brexit the clock is running towards the new Brexit Day. Till the deadline date there are an array options ahead for UK which is likely to create high volatility for pound.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prathamesh Mallya

Since the inception of 2018, pound has been under severe pressure on account of pressures surrounding a hard Brexit as well continuous slack in the domestic economy hampering the growth in UK. However, since the start of this year (2019), the pair of GBP-USD has appreciated by nearly 4.6 percent.

In line with its global counterpart, the GBP-rupee has depreciated by around 3 percent during the same time frame. The rise in Pound was on account of UK being able to delay the hard Brexit temporarily but the skies haven’t cleared for UK up till now.

In 2018, the strength in the US dollar was on account of optimistic data sets from the US. US Core inflation was consistently above the 2 percent target set by the US Fed.

Prathamesh Mallya
Prathamesh Mallya
Chief Analyst – Non- Agri Commodities & Currencies|Angel Broking Ltd

In 2018, US Fed increased interest rates by 25 bps four times during the year which increased the demand for dollar heavily. However, going forward, in 2019 the outlook looks gloomy for US dollar as the FOMC does not expect any further rate hikes in 2019 citing slowdown in the domestic economy.

Brexit weighed heavily on Pound

Clipboard01

Sterling was hit by a storm named Brexit which they self-induced it in the year 2016. During that year pound lost almost 20 percent of its value against most of its trading partners. 2018 was equally bad for sterling as it lost nearly 6 percent of its value against the US dollar.

The UK parliament had rejected the Brexit deal in December 2018 which was secured by Theresa May from EU. As part of the deal, only Northern Ireland could remain within the Union after the day of Brexit but the UK ministers wanted a deal in which the entire UK could remain within the bloc till a proper path is formulated for Britain’s Exit.

Meanwhile, a modified deal presented by Theresa May to the Parliament which was submitted on March 12, 2019 was again rejected by the ministers.

Following the vote down on the Brexit deal by the UK ministers, the ministers voted again on March 13, 2019 in order to leave without a deal. The ministers agreed to stay and try and secure a deal hence a scenario of a no deal Brexit got temporarily averted then.

According to the latest development EU is ready to offer a Brexit extension till April 12, 2019 by then PM Theresa May has to acquire substantial support for her deal in order to remain within the region till May 22. If she is unable to gather support then a hard Brexit still looms over UK.

Outlook

Amid the uncertainty of a hard Brexit the clock is running towards the new Brexit Day (April 12, 2019). Till the deadline date there are an array options ahead for UK which is likely to create high volatility for pound.

UK Parliament would be going through series of votes before any conclusion can be reached. Primarily, PM May would try to push her deal once again in front of the ministers which has already been rejected twice and there are high chances that it might get rejected once again. This would leave the country with options such as a no deal Brexit or getting a further extension from EU.

A hard Brexit is still on the cards and cannot be ruled out at this stage and if no substantial progress is made in the coming months then it is likely to drag the GBP-USD pair lower.

Hence, GBP-rupee Spot is likely to move lower towards the 87 mark in a two-month time frame.

The author is Chief Analyst - Non-Agri Commodities & Currencies, Angel Broking

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 01:51 pm

tags #Brexit #currency #Expert Columns #pound

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED ...

Afghanistan Opt for Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

Some People Lose Their Sleep When India Hits Back at Terrorists, Says ...

Pakistan Announces Release of 360 Indian Fishermen in Jail Starting Fr ...

Jonas Brother Releases New 'Cool' Video With Indirect References to Pr ...

Game of Thrones S8 Premiere First Reactions: So Many Reunions, Epic Se ...

Don't Want to Contest Anymore, Says Sumitra Mahajan After BJP Delays I ...

SC Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Operation of Electoral Bonds

Vivek Oberoi on Playing Modi in Modi's Biopic

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

SC refuses to grant interim stay on operation of electoral bonds, to t ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Faced with little competition, Mehbooba Mufti likely to win Anantnag L ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.