Brexit jitters here to stay, pound to remain highly volatile: Angel Broking

Since the inception of 2018, pound has been under severe pressure on account of pressures surrounding a hard Brexit as well continuous slack in the domestic economy hampering the growth in UK. However, since the start of this year (2019), the pair of GBP-USD has appreciated by nearly 4.6 percent.

In line with its global counterpart, the GBP-rupee has depreciated by around 3 percent during the same time frame. The rise in Pound was on account of UK being able to delay the hard Brexit temporarily but the skies haven’t cleared for UK up till now.

In 2018, the strength in the US dollar was on account of optimistic data sets from the US. US Core inflation was consistently above the 2 percent target set by the US Fed.

In 2018, US Fed increased interest rates by 25 bps four times during the year which increased the demand for dollar heavily. However, going forward, in 2019 the outlook looks gloomy for US dollar as the FOMC does not expect any further rate hikes in 2019 citing slowdown in the domestic economy.

Brexit weighed heavily on Pound

Sterling was hit by a storm named Brexit which they self-induced it in the year 2016. During that year pound lost almost 20 percent of its value against most of its trading partners. 2018 was equally bad for sterling as it lost nearly 6 percent of its value against the US dollar.

The UK parliament had rejected the Brexit deal in December 2018 which was secured by Theresa May from EU. As part of the deal, only Northern Ireland could remain within the Union after the day of Brexit but the UK ministers wanted a deal in which the entire UK could remain within the bloc till a proper path is formulated for Britain’s Exit.

Meanwhile, a modified deal presented by Theresa May to the Parliament which was submitted on March 12, 2019 was again rejected by the ministers.

Following the vote down on the Brexit deal by the UK ministers, the ministers voted again on March 13, 2019 in order to leave without a deal. The ministers agreed to stay and try and secure a deal hence a scenario of a no deal Brexit got temporarily averted then.

According to the latest development EU is ready to offer a Brexit extension till April 12, 2019 by then PM Theresa May has to acquire substantial support for her deal in order to remain within the region till May 22. If she is unable to gather support then a hard Brexit still looms over UK.

Amid the uncertainty of a hard Brexit the clock is running towards the new Brexit Day (April 12, 2019). Till the deadline date there are an array options ahead for UK which is likely to create high volatility for pound.

UK Parliament would be going through series of votes before any conclusion can be reached. Primarily, PM May would try to push her deal once again in front of the ministers which has already been rejected twice and there are high chances that it might get rejected once again. This would leave the country with options such as a no deal Brexit or getting a further extension from EU.

A hard Brexit is still on the cards and cannot be ruled out at this stage and if no substantial progress is made in the coming months then it is likely to drag the GBP-USD pair lower.

Hence, GBP-rupee Spot is likely to move lower towards the 87 mark in a two-month time frame.

The author is Chief Analyst - Non-Agri Commodities & Currencies, Angel Broking

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​