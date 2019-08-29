Brexit Diary | Parliament suspension makes ‘no deal’ buzz louder

Highlights

- Boris Johnson suspends UK Parliament till October 14- Leaves limited time to debate yet to be announced Brexit plan- Increases chances for a “no deal” scenario

Political intent of respecting Brexit deadline seems to be a silver lining

In an unexpected development, UK’s new premier has suspended Parliament till October 14, leaving a very limited window for British MPs to deliberate on the Brexit deal.

Note that the twice extended Brexit deadline agreed by the European Union (EU) is October 31, 2019. Johnson has earlier submitted a plan for complete renegotiation of the Brexit deal with the EU and an alternative proposal for Irish backstop i.e. the provision intended to avoid hard border with Ireland.

What it means in terms of options for UK

There is a strong outrage against decision of Parliament suspension and the Opposition is looking at the judiciary route to reverse this. However, if the current status continues, then British Parliament would re-assemble on October 14.

On the same day, UK’s Queen’s speech would spell out incumbent government’s plans for near to medium term. It’s likely that this would also include a new plan for Brexit. Now to debate on this and bring the EU on the same page would be quite difficult. EU leaders are meeting for a council meet on October 17. This would be last such meet before the official deadline.

No-deal Brexit possibility

Johnson has earlier spelt out his stand that the Brexit deadline of October 31 would be respected, Brexit deal or not. This opens the possibility of “no-deal” Brexit due to which the local currency has recently depreciated.

If the political logjam persists – both intra UK and between the UK and the EU, no-deal Brexit can be a reality. And if it happens, it means a disorderly exit.

The UK and the EU would not have a stipulated transition period to iron out mutual trade deals. Instead, the UK would have to negotiate with the EU under the aegis of WTO as it would anyway do it with other countries. In a short term, this means a high disruption to business transaction across the border and lengthy Customs checks, post the deadline. And this can possibly take a toll on economic growth in the near term.

Votaries of no-deal Brexit pitch that a clean break from the EU would help in working out a more rational deal with the bloc later on. However, this scenario doesn’t calm any concern on how the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland would be managed.

USD-GBP in a weak spot

GBP/USD is near a 34-year low and in 2019, it skidded from the levels of 1.32 to 1.21, given growth and Brexit uncertainty. Currency volatility, which eased significantly post Brexit deadline extension in March, has recently seen a sharp uptick. In coming days, currency volatility is likely to remain elevated, which makes it prudent to keep hedges intact.

Chart: GBP/USD trajectory

Source: Investing.com

Chart: CBOE/CME FX British Pound Volatility

Source: Investing.com

Coming to Indian investors and businesses having exposure to UK assets, pound depreciation over the period in rupee terms has brought its own share of currency headwinds. Pound/rupee has depreciated by ~10 percent from its one-year high, reducing competitiveness of Indian exports.

This is in addition to concerns due to weak consumer sentiment and business confidence. Recently, impact of pound weakness for Indian investors has been masked by the prevailing EM currency weakness. Having said that, Brexit- related event risk in October makes the net pound exposure risky.

Chart: GBP/INR vs. USD/INR (Indexed)

Source: Investing.com, Moneycontrol Research

Near-term risk events

While the near-term implications of Brexit developments are uncertain, one positive scenario at the margin is as follows: If the present deadline of Brexit is respected – with or without deal – investment climate can improve thereafter due to stable policy environment.

The Boris Johnson-led government can fork out bilateral trade arrangements with not only Eurozone bloc, but also all other major trade partners, including the US and India.

Having said that, given the history of Brexit negotiations within the UK and between the UK and the EU, it is not prudent for investors to keep a naked position for the Brexit deal.

Furthermore, country-specific risk events are on the rise. Fallout of events such as Argentina currency crises and US-China trade war need to be tracked which can lead to contagion across global markets. A badly-handled Brexit can add to weak global slowdown and fragile financial environment. It is in this context that global central banks meetings in September would be important to track.

