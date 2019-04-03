App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Brent approaches $70 as oil prices rise for fourth day

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $69.72 a barrel by 0207 GMT, after earlier reaching $69.87, the highest since Nov. 12 and within touching distance of $70.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday, with support from OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions overshadowing an industry report showing an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories last week.

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $69.72 a barrel by 0207 GMT, after earlier reaching $69.87, the highest since Nov. 12 and within touching distance of $70.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $62.80 cents a barrel, earlier rising to $62.90, the highest since Nov. 7.

"The production cuts by OPEC plus are providing a nice backdrop here for higher prices and until we see U.S. production reassert itself, the easier move is higher for oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

related news

Supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries hit a four-year low in March, a Reuters survey found earlier this week.

Oil production from Russia, which has joined OPEC in agreeing to supply cuts to prop up prices, fell to 11.3 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, but missed the country's target under the deal.

Three of eight countries granted waivers by Washington to import oil from Iran have cut the imports to zero, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, adding that improved global oil market conditions would help reduce Iranian crude exports further.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States would continue to pressure Venezuela's oil industry and those who support it with economic sanctions, citing world oil prices as low enough to allow for the measures.

Venezuela's state-run energy company, PDVSA, kept oil exports near 1 million barrels per day in March despite U.S. sanctions and power outages that crippled its main export terminal, according to PDVSA documents and Refinitiv Eikon data, Reuters reported later in the day.

U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories drew, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said late on Tuesday.

Official numbers from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) are due out later on Wednesday.

"As long as we don't see a major build with the DoE crude oil inventories, we could see a clean move higher," Moya said.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 09:22 am

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in U ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2nd ...

Sara Ali Khan Dotes on Little Brother Taimur, Calls Him a Bundle of Ha ...

Majili: Ahead of the Film's Release Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitan ...

AIMIM Stood by Hindu Women Abandoned by Their Husbands: Owaisi Slams P ...

I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling S ...

Surprise Test – The Coolest Quiz on Politics | Ep 02 | Ramjas Colleg ...

'If Cong Couldn't Finish Work in 70 Years, How Can I in 5': PM Modi Se ...

Graham Norton to Host BAFTA TV Awards After 15 Years

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

Will borrow if more funds needed for drought mitigation, says Maharash ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Asian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath

Top brokerage calls for April 3: Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: With 15 more planes grounded for lease ren ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Alongside Inbox by Gmail, Google+ shut down too begins; will they be m ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Game Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these char ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fourth defeat ...

In the latest trailer of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.