Breakout buys: SBI, Hindalco among 10 stocks to consider for January series

The Nifty50 started the January series on a positive note with Nifty50 rallying above 12,200 levels, and if the momentum continues ahead of the Budget the index could touch 12,400-12,500 levels based on the options data.

The benchmark indices closed on a muted note for the week ended December 27, but small & midcaps played catch up as the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.6 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of over 1 percent in the same period.

Experts are of the view that investors should track stocks that are on the verge of a break out as the momentum is likely to sustain for some more time.

“We continue with our optimistic stance on the market and expect Nifty to head towards our recent targets of 12,400 - 12,500 soon. On the downside, 12,150-12,100 has now become a sacrosanct support zone for the index,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

“We had a good broad-based rally in the market where few marquee large-cap names joined hands with quality mid-cap counters. It’s a sign of a healthy bull run, which we believe is likely to continue,” he said.

Chavan further added that the Santa rally in the mid-cap space is likely to accelerate now. So, traders are advised to find such potential candidates which are either on the verge of a breakout or rebounding from their supports.

We spoke to various analysts and here’s a list of stocks which they think have upside potential and are good breakout buys:

Expert: Dharmesh Shah, Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs 337| Target: Rs 360| Stop Loss: Rs 324| Upside 7%

The stock is on the verge of resolving out of long-term (10-Years) Ascending Triangle breakout signaling structural improvement.

The stock in the last two weeks has formed a strong base at the bullish gap area of 13th December (321-325) and is set to resume fresh up move towards 360 levels in the coming weeks being the 123.6% external retracement of the recent decline (351-308).