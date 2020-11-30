PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Break the stereotype: Buy High and Sell Higher, says Mayuresh Joshi

Stocks on the new-high list tend to go higher in price, while those on the new-low list tend to go lower. Good quality products are always expensive, so are the good quality stocks.

Mayuresh Joshi
Representative Image
Representative Image

The ‘N’ in the CAN SLIM strategy stands for either a ‘New Product’, ‘New Management’, ‘New High’, or any other new factor, which could positively change the operating environment for the stock and ultimately drives its price into newer realms.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, buying low and selling high is not an easy way to make money in the stock market. In fact, it can be quite risky because in many cases, you’re buying damaged goods.

We would like to especially draw your attention to buying into new highs. Buying a stock when it is scaling new highs might seem strange and scary to many investors. About 98% of individual investors would never buy a stock that makes new highs.

Buying a quality stock at a new high is buying into the emerging strength with a belief that it could prove to be the beginning of the next big move.



Head of Research – Equity|William O’Neil India

But, don’t buy every stock that makes a new high, make sure that the stock breaks out of a sound base pattern before it sails above the pivot on a higher than the average volume.

In addition, investing when the stock price is way too extended, say 5–7% or higher from its pivot is not ideal.

Traditionally, investors often believe that they are value investing when they prefer to shop stocks near their 52-week lows. The idea of buying from a discount sale in a supermarket rarely applies while buying stocks.

Stocks on the new-high list tend to go higher in price, while those on the new-low list tend to go lower. Good quality products are always expensive, so are the good quality stocks.

Don’t be afraid to buy a stock when it is showing supreme relative strength and sitting near highs. There is no shortage of precedents that show big market winners staging multiple breakouts during multi-year runs.

Don’t be quick to say it is too late, especially if a compelling growth story is still intact.

For example, look at the chart for Tube Investment. It advanced 25 percent in the last four weeks. It is an ideal buy point was at an all-time high, and after the breakout, it progressed higher making higher highs.

By avoiding growth stock at an all-time high with a proper base pattern, strong fundamental and technical profile, you are avoiding a multibagger stock.

(Mayuresh Joshi, Head - Equity Research, William O'Neil India)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 08:42 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.