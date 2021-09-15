MARKET NEWS

BRE Mauritius Investments, SG Indian Holding NQ sell Embassy REIT shares worth Rs 969 crore

BRE Mauritius Investments and SG Indian Holding NQ on Wednesday offloaded Embassy Office Parks REIT's shares worth over Rs 969 crore, through open market transactions.

As per BSE's bulk deal data, BRE Mauritius Investments II sold shares worth Rs 469.53 crore while SG Indian Holding NQ Co I Pte Ltd sold scrips for Rs 499.69 crore.

Through separate transactions, four entities bought shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd bought shares for a little over Rs 213 crore and Stichting Depositary APG Tactical Real Estate Pool for Rs 150.91 crore.

Besides, American Funds Global Balanced Fund purchased scrips for Rs 177.55 crore and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought shares worth Rs 196.24 crore.

On BSE, shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT ended 4.76 per cent lower at Rs 355.84.
Tags: #Business #Embassy Office Parks REIT #Market news #Real Estate
first published: Sep 15, 2021 08:30 pm

