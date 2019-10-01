App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL spikes 5%, hits new 52-week high after divestment nod

The government of India holds 53.29 percent equity in BPCL, which at current market price could translate to about Rs 55,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) jumped more than 5 percent intraday on October 1 , hitting fresh 52-week high after a group of secretaries cleared divestment in the public sector downstream company.

The government of India holds 53.29 percent equity in BPCL, which at current market price would translate to about Rs 55,000 crore.

The stock has rallied 48 percent in the past one month, backed by heavy volumes as investors factored in the possibility of a stake sale. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.14 times on October 1.

Close
At 1248 hours, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 496.25, up Rs 26.20, or 5.57 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 511.50.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #BPCL #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.