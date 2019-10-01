BPCL spikes 5%, hits new 52-week high after divestment nod

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) jumped more than 5 percent intraday on October 1 , hitting fresh 52-week high after a group of secretaries cleared divestment in the public sector downstream company.

The government of India holds 53.29 percent equity in BPCL, which at current market price would translate to about Rs 55,000 crore.

The stock has rallied 48 percent in the past one month, backed by heavy volumes as investors factored in the possibility of a stake sale. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.14 times on October 1.