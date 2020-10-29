BPCL Q2 standalone net profit jumps 32% YoY, beats street estimates

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on October 29 posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,247.75 crore for Q2 FY21, up from Rs 2,076.17 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Rs 1,708.45 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The 31.57 percent YoY jump in net profit beat the street estimates strongly as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the profit to the tune of Rs 1,418 crore.

Standalone revenue for the said quarter stood at Rs 65,912.49 crore, up from Rs 50,616.92 crore QoQ but down from Rs 75,056.63 crore YoY.

Standalone EBITDA came at Rs 3,851.1 crore against Rs 3,915.8 crore QoQ. EBITDA margin came at 7.7 percent against 10.1 percent QoQ.

On a consolidated basis, the company's Q2FY21 profit stood at Rs 2,589.52 crore, up from Rs 2,187.74 crore QoQ and Rs 1,634.32 crore YoY.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 66,331.22 crore, up from Rs 50,909.24 crore QoQ but down from Rs 75,627.99 crore YoY.