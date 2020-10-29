172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|bpcl-q2-standalone-net-profit-jumps-32-beats-street-estimates-6034741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL Q2 standalone net profit jumps 32% YoY, beats street estimates

Standalone revenue for the said quarter stood at Rs 65,912.49 crore, up from Rs 50,616.92 crore QoQ but down from Rs 75,056.63 crore YoY.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on October 29 posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2,247.75 crore for Q2 FY21, up from Rs 2,076.17 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and Rs 1,708.45 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The 31.57 percent YoY jump in net profit beat the street estimates strongly as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the profit to the tune of Rs 1,418 crore.

Standalone revenue for the said quarter stood at Rs 65,912.49 crore, up from Rs 50,616.92 crore QoQ but down from Rs 75,056.63 crore YoY.

Close

Standalone EBITDA came at Rs 3,851.1 crore against Rs 3,915.8 crore QoQ. EBITDA margin came at 7.7 percent against 10.1 percent QoQ.

On a consolidated basis, the company's Q2FY21 profit stood at Rs 2,589.52 crore, up from Rs 2,187.74 crore QoQ and Rs 1,634.32 crore YoY.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 66,331.22 crore, up from Rs 50,909.24 crore QoQ but down from Rs 75,627.99 crore YoY.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #BPCL #earnings #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.