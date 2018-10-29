App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BPCL Q2 profit slips 48% at Rs 1,219 crore

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 2,357.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) posted a 48.3 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 1,218.71 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 2,357.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, its revenues from operations rose to Rs 82,884.82 crore as compared to Rs 64,133.01 in the July-September period of 2017.

Total expenses of the refiner also increased to Rs 81,550.12 crore as against Rs 61,475.13 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter ended September 2018 was $5.57 per barrel as compared to $7.97 per barrel a year ago.

"The corporation has accounted compensation towards sharing of under-recoveries on sale of sensitive petroleum products of Rs 496.78 crore by way of subsidy for the current period (Rs 319.90 crore April-September 2017) as revenue from operations and nil under-recovery has been absorbed by the Corporation on this account during the reported periods," it said.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:17 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.