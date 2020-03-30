App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BPCL, HPCL rally 3-4% as Morgan Stanley sees tailwinds for refiners

Overall oil prices corrected nearly 68 percent from its 2020 highs seen in early January.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rallied 2.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, intraday on March 30 after Morgan Stanley said both were its top picks. IOC also gained 1.75 percent.

"We see significant tailwinds for refiners beyond the challenges of the shutdown. Hence we have overweight rating on IOC, BPCL and HPCL," said the global brokerage.

However, the lockdown would result in a 6-9 percent impact to FY21 earnings, it added.

Close

Morgan Stanley though cut its price target on IOC to Rs 127 (from Rs 136 per share), BPCL to Rs 517 (from Rs 550) and HPCL to Rs 246 (from Rs 283).

related news

The fall in oil prices was a major supportive factor for refiners as it is the raw material for them. International benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 8.7 percent to $22.76 a barrel today, the lowest level since October 2002.

Oil prices have corrected nearly 68 percent from its 2020 highs seen in early January.

HPCL was trading 0.47 percent higher at Rs 170.60, BPCL up 1.56 percent at Rs 283.25 and IOC up 0.26 percent at Rs 77.15 on the BSE at 13.30 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Indian Oil Corporation

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.