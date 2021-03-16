BPCL announces second interim dividend of Rs 5 for FY20-21

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on March 16 declared second interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece for the financial year 2020-21 (FY20-21).

"The Board of Directors has declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21," the oil refiner said in a BSE filing.

The record date for the same has been fixed as Saturday, March, 27 to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the said interim dividend, the company added.

BPCL further said that the interim dividend will be paid or warrants thereof, would be posted on or before April 12.

Earlier on March 10 BPCL Trust informed the exchanges that it had sold 126,033,090 equity shares at Rs 438.41 per share - making the total sell-off worth Rs 5,525.42 crore.

Meanwhile, in a block deal worth Rs 608 crore, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund had acquired 13,884,962 equity shares in BPCL.

The deal was conducted through the ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund at Rs 438.1 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing with the NSE on March 10.