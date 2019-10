BSE, NSE to be shut on October 21 due to Maharashtra polls

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have announced trading holiday on October 21 on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

They have announced trading holiday for capital markets, futures and options and currency derivative segment, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

"On account of assembly elections in Maharashtra which is scheduled to be held on October 21, 2019, members are requested to note that exchange hereby notifies trading holiday for capital market, futures & options and currency derivative segments," NSE said.

The commodity derivative segment will be open only for evening session, it added. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.