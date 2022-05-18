Bounceback in markets could last till month-end: Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer

The pullback rally in the US markets will last for the remainder of the month and there could be a 20% bounceback in the oversold growth stocks between now and the end of the month, said Mark Matthews, MD of Bank Julius Baer and Co.

India could be included in this bounceback, he said in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, as inflation remains a worry in India, to protect a portfolio from it, he suggested commodity producers with a high dividend yield.

Historically speaking

“We’ve had six down weeks, the longest stretch since 2011, and seven down weeks hasn’t happened since 2001. Tech stocks in particular are very oversold, only 15% of the Nasdaq members are trading above their 200-day averages, which in the past has coincided with bounces,” he said.

If there is no recession in the US, the markets could be quite close to the bottom, Matthews added.

“If you look at the eight bear markets since World War II and that weren’t accompanied by recessions, then with an exception in 1987, all these markets corrected by 20%. We are down 16% from the peak of January 3. I’d be tempted to say we are close to the bottom. Except, just as in bull markets things can get overly frothy, in bear markets they could get overly pessimistic. I would say there will be a bounceback till the end of the month and then it will be choppy throughout the summer (June to September in the US),” he said.

“Even if there is no resumption of the bear market, it does not mean that we go into a bull market either,” he said.

Commodity bet

To hedge against inflation, which Matthews does not see returning to the pre-COVID levels, he picked commodity producers with high dividend yield.

“Typically, one insulates from inflation by accessing commodities because they have the best correlation with inflation. As much as inflation peaked in March and continued to come down, I do not think it will go back to its pre-Covid levels because commodity prices are going to stay pretty high in my view… because there is a trend of deglobalisation, there is political conflict and there is the ESG phenomenon, which impacts energy space. So instead of going to CPI of 1-2%, which we had prior to Covid, I think 3-3.5-4 is more realistic,” he said.

Therefore, he said, “it is good to own inflation protection through commodities, as long as they have good dividend yield, that is essential”.

Bond buys

Matthews also sees opportunities in 10-year US Treasury papers and investment-grade US corporate bonds because he believes the market is overestimating the Fed rate-hike cycle.

“We are going to get a front-loaded cycle. We are going to get another 50bps increase in June but after that it is going to slow down pretty fast. So we are looking at a terminal rate of 2.75 but the futures market is looking at something around 3.5, there is a big difference between the two,” he said.

Taking this into consideration, he does not think that 10-year Treasury bonds are going to move substantially above 3 percent and there are US investment-grade bonds available at 4.5%. “If there is a recession, then a lot of those would blow out to high yield and they’d be downgraded, (but) if is there is no recession, then 4.5% for very good quality US corporate bonds is a good point to buy,” he said.