Bosch to open global smart campus in Bengaluru; share gains 6.5%

Technology and services provider Bosch shares rallied 6.5 percent intraday on February 24 after a media report indicated that the company has decided to open a global smart campus in Bengaluru.

"Bosch is all set to open its second-largest global smart campus to showcase its R&D capabilities in both automotive and non-automotive products and services in Bengaluru in June 2022. The company is developing this smart campus at Adugodi in the heart of Bengaluru at an investment of Rs 800 crore," Deccan Herald said.

With this, the company is accelerating its digital strategy for the Indian market with a portfolio of smart solutions beyond the mobility sector, the media agency said.

When fully completed, the smart campus will be employing around 10,000 engineers from the current 3,000 engineers, the media agency said quoting Saumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited & President, Bosch Group in India.

Shares were trading at Rs 15,276, up 3.59 percent on the BSE, at 16:05 hours IST.