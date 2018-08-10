Bosch rises 3% on strong June quarter numbers

Share price of Bosch added 3.7 percent intraday Friday as company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).

The company's Q1 net profit rose 42.4 percent at Rs 431 crore against Rs 302.6 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 21.3 percent at Rs 3,212 crore versus Rs 2,648 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA of the company was up 43 percent at Rs 628.2 crore and margin was at 19.6 percent.

Tax expense for the said quarter was at Rs 219 crore against Rs 150 crore, YoY.

The company's automotive products revenue was up 9.7% at Rs 2,727 crore, while its EBIT rose 61.5 percent at Rs 560.3 crore and margin was at 20.5 percent.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch said, "Bosch had a progressive contribution – globally and locally in the automotive industry this year. We will continue to make considerable upfront investments – in the form of capital expenditure, high spending on R&D, and opening new markets."

The company's mobility solutions business sector grew by 20.5 percent in 2018-19. Domestic sales increased by 21.7 percent, while export sales registered a growth of 7.4 percent.

At 11:54 hrs Bosch was quoting at Rs 19,616.25, up Rs 496.50, or 2.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil