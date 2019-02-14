Bosch rises 3% on better Q3 show

Share price of Bosch rose 3 percent intraday Thursday after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's third quarter profit grew by 19.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 335.4 crore.

The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 490 crore, registering a growth of 15.8 percent over the same period of previous year on account of improved operational efficiency, favorable product mix and higher investment income which was partially offset by negative exchange rate on material cost, the company said.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 0.8 percent to Rs 3,095.5 crore compared to Rs 3,072 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 5.6 percent to Rs 422.6 crore and margin contracted 100 bps to 13.6 percent YoY.

At 09:57 hrs Bosch was quoting at Rs 18,372.00, up Rs 474.15, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.