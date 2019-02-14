Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bosch rises 3% on better Q3 show

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 0.8 percent to Rs 3,095.5 crore compared to Rs 3,072 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Bosch rose 3 percent intraday Thursday after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's third quarter profit grew by 19.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 335.4 crore.

The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 490 crore, registering a growth of 15.8 percent over the same period of previous year on account of improved operational efficiency, favorable product mix and higher investment income which was partially offset by negative exchange rate on material cost, the company said.

Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 0.8 percent to Rs 3,095.5 crore compared to Rs 3,072 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 5.6 percent to Rs 422.6 crore and margin contracted 100 bps to 13.6 percent YoY.

At 09:57 hrs Bosch was quoting at Rs 18,372.00, up Rs 474.15, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.