Bosch Q2 profit jumps 19% YoY at Rs 420 crore; announces buyback at Rs 21,000 apiece

Bosch reported a surge of 19 percent (year on year) in its net profit for September quarter at Rs 420 crore against Rs 353 crore.

The revenue rose 14 percent at Rs 3,201 crore against Rs 2,812 crore year on year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 17 percent at Rs 596.2 crore against Rs 508 crore year on year. The operating margin has been reported at 18.6 percent against 18.1 percent last year.

The company also approved a share buyback of up to 10.28 lakh shares at Rs 21,000 apiece. The buyback will take place through a tender offer.

