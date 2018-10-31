Bosch board to consider share buyback proposal next week

Auto components major Bosch said its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal.

The company's board at its meeting scheduled to be held on November 5 shall in addition to the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018, also consider the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company's shares on October 31 ended 1 percent up at Rs 19,853.60 on the BSE.