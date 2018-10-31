App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:08 PM IST

Bosch board to consider share buyback proposal next week

The Bengaluru-based company's shares on October 31 ended 1 percent up at Rs 19,853.60 on the BSE.

PTI
Auto components major Bosch said its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal.

The company's board at its meeting scheduled to be held on November 5 shall in addition to the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018, also consider the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company, Bosch said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company's shares on October 31 ended 1 percent up at Rs 19,853.60 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 08:55 pm

