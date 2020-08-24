Bosch and SBI among top 10 short-term trading ideas that could give 12-24% returns

The benchmark indices rallied by more than 1 percent each during the week ended August 21 but bigger price action was seen in the broader market space.

Sensex rose 1.4 percent while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 1.7 percent for the week ended August 21, compared to a 3.6 percent rise in the Mid-cap index and 5.5 percent rally in the S&P BSE Small-cap index in the same period.

Indian market is likely to remain volatile ahead of August F&O contracts expiry on August 27.

After a strong price action on the upside, benchmark indices could see some consolidation. Investors are advised to adopt a cautious approach, suggest experts.

In terms of levels, resistance is placed at 11,400-11,500 levels, while on the downside, support exists at 11,100-11,200 levels.

“The optimism in domestic bourses without the onset of structured economic revival policies at par as developed countries, succinctly suggests that disparity in risk-reward is diminishing for the bulls and investors need to remain vigilant,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“The immediate support for the Nifty50 is now placed at 11,100 and resistance at 11,500 which will be crucial levels to track in the coming week. The short-term trend is still bullish but only a limited upside is left and we maintain a cautious view,” he said.

Here is a list of top 10 stocks collated from various experts that could give 12-24% return in the 3-4 weeks:

Pritesh Mehta, Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities, YES SECURITIES

Bosch: Buy| LTP: Rs 14202| Target: Rs 16,300| Stop Loss: Rs 13650| Upside 14%

Bosch has been consolidating around the upper end of the bullish anchor column made in the second week of August 2020 on the P&F chart (0.25% *3). Previous ABC breakout resulted in a throwback.

However, the stock has been holding on to support (10-column moving average & objective trendline. A move above Rs13,740 would result in a double top buy pattern and resumption of the prevailing uptrend. Bear trap reversal led to a bullish Anchor column.

We expect recent momentum to continue. Traders can buy Bosch between 14,340-14,380 with a stop loss of 13,650, and a target of Rs16,300.

Berger Paints: Buy| LTP: Rs 566| Target: Rs 640| Stop Loss: Rs 529| Upside 13%

The stock is moving higher since May 2020 and succeeded to break above Rs550-555 hurdle zone this week.

The up move is supported by upward sloping trendline and yearly mean. The sustenance above Rs560 would lead to above multi-month peak and the stock could attempt Rs 630-640 on the upside. The support is seen around Rs529.

Torrent Power: Buy| LTP: Rs 355| Target: Rs 441| Stop Loss: Rs 327| Upside 24%

The stock has rallied above the peak of January 2020 following a phase of sell-off in February & March 2020. A move above three-digit Gann number of 361 would lead to a shift in orbit on the upside.

In 2019, a shift of base on the upside was seen (which acted as support). The recent chat structure indicates that similar formation could play out with upside potential placed around Rs401 & Rs441. Support for the same is seen around Rs327.

Expert: Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities

Bata India: Buy| LTP: Rs 1306| Target: Rs 1480| Stop Loss: Rs 1225| Upside: 13%

The stock has made higher bottoms in the past few weeks trading above its short-term averages confirming the uptrend from current levels.

Stochastic & RSI on weekly charts is also coinciding with our view, as both the indicators are in a bullish mode.

However, in case of a major decline, the multi-month support of 1215 will continue to work as the key support for the stock.

SBI: Buy| LTP: Rs 198| Target: Rs 235| Stop Loss: Rs 182| Upside 18%

The stock reversed forming Double Bottom Pattern around Rs 180 and later managed to recover partial losses of the week.

We believe the stock will continue its up-move for the short-term, as rise in Stochastic & RSI from their oversold zone & bull market support area (respectively) is in favor of probable rebound.

On the lower side, its 20-week average will continue to work as a key reversal point.

V-Guard: Buy| LTP: Rs 173| Target: Rs 210| Stop Loss: Rs 157| Upside 21%

It has closed at an 8-week high with strong volumes and is trading above the short term average line for the last couple of weeks.

It has also crossed its 20-week average after a sharp fall and completed its 13-week corrective action from its recent top.

The Relative Strength Index has crossed upwards from its lower band of averages and we expect the stock to outperform from current levels.

Expert: Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Chalet Hotels Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 160| Buy around: Rs 160 |Target: Rs 185| Stop Loss Rs 145 | Upside 15%

The stock on the daily chart has witnessed a rounding bottom breakout and looks positively poised to trade higher. On the daily chart, the scrip took support from line of parity and bounced back with marginally higher volumes, which suggest next upswing in the prices.

The key technical indicators in the near term time frame are in a buy mode. The stock has the potential to continue the current up move and will test higher levels.

Hence, looking at the current structure we recommend buying in the stock around 160 with a stop loss of 145 on a closing basis for the target of 185 and 200 levels.

Federal Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 55.90| Buy around Rs 55.50| Target Rs 63 | Stop Loss Rs 51.90 | Upside 13%

The stock price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the daily charts. It has closed above the consolidation range of the last few weeks with the higher volumes and is placed above all important moving average parameters.

Oscillator setup is bullish on the short-term charts, and we recommend buying the stock around 55.50 for a target price of 63 and a stop loss of 51.90.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs141.90| Buy around: Rs 142|Target Rs 160 | Stop Loss: Rs 133| Upside 12%

This counter appears to be consolidating in a larger band of 140– 124 for the last few weeks. Hence, dips are getting bought into, hinting at some sort of accumulation at lower levels.

We believe once this counter manages a sustainable close above 145, it can witness a swift move towards its logical targets placed around 160.

Therefore, we advise positional traders to buy into this counter around 142 levels. The stop loss suggested for the trade is close below 133.

Expert: Sameet Chavan, Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking

NRB Bearings | Buy | LTP: Rs 85.50 | Target price: Rs 96 | Stop loss: Rs 81.70 | Upside: 12%

The entire auto and auto ancillary space has been on a roll for the last few weeks. However, this stock is yet to show similar strength as compared to some of its peers.

But, the way charts are shaped up, the stock prices are about to catch up in the coming days.

Price-wise, recent recovery from lower levels was followed by consolidation for nearly a month.

Last Friday, we finally witnessed a breakout happening from the congestion zone.

If we look at the volume activity, it has risen substantially if compared with the average daily volumes.

In addition, the RSI-smoothened is about to enter a bullish territory i.e. beyond the 70-mark. Hence, we recommend going long from the current level to a decline up to Rs 84 for a target of Rs 91-96 over the next few days.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.