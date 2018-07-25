Borosil Glass Works hits 52-week high on better Q1 numbers

Shares of Borosil Glass Works added touched 52-week high of Rs 1,200.85, gained nearly 3 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 net profit more than doubled at Rs 11.05 crore versus Rs 5.30 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue also surged 44 percent to Rs 72.24 crore versus Rs 50.09 crore.

At 09:36 hrs Borosil Glass Works was quoting at Rs 1,184, up Rs 16.40, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil