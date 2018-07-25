App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Borosil Glass Works hits 52-week high on better Q1 numbers

Revenue also surged 44 percent to Rs 72.24 crore versus Rs 50.09 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Borosil Glass Works added touched 52-week high of Rs 1,200.85, gained nearly 3 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 net profit more than doubled at Rs 11.05 crore versus Rs 5.30 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue also surged 44 percent to Rs 72.24 crore versus Rs 50.09 crore.

At 09:36 hrs Borosil Glass Works was quoting at Rs 1,184, up Rs 16.40, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.