Booster for insurance stocks: India to be sixth largest insurance market by 2032, says Swiss RE

In a largely volatile market on September 2, insurance stocks got a fresh life in intra-day trade on the back of a Swiss RE report predicting that India is all set to become the sixth largest insurance market in the world in the next 10 years.

SBI Life gained 1.13 percent from lows of Rs 1,292.45 after the first hour of trade, while HDFC Life rallied 1.63 percent from the day’s low of Rs 571.25, hit at 10:05 am. Meanwhile, ICICI Pru Life advanced 1.35 percent from lows of Rs 590, quoted at 11:00 am. However, after the sharp recovery, SBI Life and ICICI Pru Life closed in the red. The newest kid on the block, Star Health Insurance, was up 3 percent in trade today. And, India’s largest insurer LIC remained largely flat.

According to the Swiss RE report, total insurance premiums in India will grow by an average of 14 percent per annum in nominal local currency terms over the next decade, supported by regulatory push and rapid economic expansion. This will make India the sixth largest in terms of total premium volume by 2032 from the tenth largest in 2021.

The report stated, “Indian life insurance industry will grow at an exceptional rate of 6.6% (in real terms) in 2022 and further grow at 7.1% in 2023.” At the projected growth rate, life insurance premiums in India are set to cross $100 billion for the first time in 2022, it added.

When it comes to non-life insurance space, the growth will slow down slightly in 2022 to 4.5 percent, mainly due to high inflation. “However, the sector is further expected to witness a growth of close to 8% CAGR (in real terms) between 2023 to 2032," said Jérôme Jean Haegeli, Group Chief Economist, Swiss Re.

In 2022 so far, insurance stocks have given mixed returns. While SBI Life has surged over 6.9 percent, HDFC Life is down 10 percent year-to-date. ICICI Pru Life is up 5 percent for the year.

(With PTI Inputs)​