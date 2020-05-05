Book partial profits on rallies; Nifty may find support near 9,000 levels: Sundar Sanmukhani

After posting a 7 percent gain in just four sessions last week, market erased most of the gains on Monday, Sundar Sanmukhani, Head of Fundamental research desk, Choice Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) On the back of weak global cues, the index gave a gap-down opening and continued its downside movement until the last meeting of the trading session.

The Index settled at 9,293 levels with the loss of 566 points along with its large constituents which were badly hit as well during the trading sessions.

In terms of sectors, private banks, financial services, and metals were the top losers.

At the present level, the Nifty50 index has strong resistance at 9,450 while on the downside, good support is seen at 9,170-9,000 level.

Brutal selling witnessed across the counters amidst subdued global cues as the tension rising between the US and China over coronavirus, weak earning from companies like Reliance, HUL, and Tech Mahindra and implementation of economic lockdown 3.0 also weighed on sentiments.

Selling got accelerated after India’s manufacturing PMI for the month of April reduced to a record low of 27.4.

Events that can impact the market for this week are services PMI data, government measures to combat the impact of lockdown extension, and the US-China relationship.

Q) How is May likely to pan out for investors. There is a very popular Wall Street adage ‘Sell in May and Go Away’? Do you think we could hold onto gains if not why?

A) Since this doesn’t seem to be a fundamentally driven rally (14 percent rally in April), we are not confident of market sustaining at higher levels. The market is almost 30 percent higher than the recent low. So, we are advising investors to partially book gains from the market.

Q) What is your call on Banking and auto stocks which have run up quite sharply in the week gone by?

A) We have a cautious to negative view of both sectors in the near-to-mid-term.

Q) What are the important factors which investors could track in the coming week and in the month of May?

A) As the initial lockdown started from the last 10 days of March 2020, we are not anticipating much negativity in the earning results of the companies. Nevertheless, the market needs to closely watch the earning results and the commentary of the companies.

Investors are expecting another stimulus package from the government and if the package is sufficient than the market could sustain the rally.

Q) What is your view on Tech Mahindra and HUL which came out with results on Thursday? What should investors do – buy, sell or hold?

A) Tech Mahindra Q4 result was below market expectations, which was mainly due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 related lockdown.

The company has not reported any significant deal cancellation but is operating at below capacity as clients struggled with the lockdown. In the near term, our view on Tech Mahindra is negative, but positive in the mid-to-long term.

For the whole sector, we are cautiously optimistic, but at the individual company level, it depends on sales-mix across various verticals.

HUL’s earning results too were below market expectations. The company reported a 7 percent fall in sales volume as against the consensus expectations of -4 to 4 percent.

EBITDA margin declined to 22.9 percent vs. expectations of 25.5 percent. The company indicated that it is currently operating at 70% utilization as compared to almost zero percent for the seven days after 25th Mar. 2020 (1st phase of lockdown).

We feel that despite reporting below-consensus results, it will remain in investor’s radar, because of its defensive nature in this uncertain environment.

Q) What are your view on RIL results and Rights issue and what should investors do?

A) RIL result was also below the market expectations. The company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 6,348 crore. It has taken an inventory loss of Rs 4,267 crore, mainly due to the volatility in international crude prices. Net sales too were below the expectations and stood. GRM stood at USD 8.9 per barrel vs. expectations of USD 7.2.

Driving ahead of its plan to become a net-zero debt company by March 2021, the company has planned to raise massive equity of Rs.53,100 crore (i.e. around USD 7bn) via the right issue plan.

This is the first time the company is tapping the equity market in nearly three decades and this is the largest equity offering in Indian corporate history. The right issue will be a ratio of 1:15 with a price of Rs 1,257 per share

The issue will be structured as partly paid shares and payment of residual subscription amount over a period of time.

