Bonds weaken, call rates rule steady

Government bonds (G-Secs) weakened on heavy selling pressure from banks and corporates.

While, Interbank call money rates ruled steady as demand from borrowing banks match supplies.

The 7.17 per cent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2028 dropped to Rs 96.6925 from Rs 96.85, while its yield gained to 7.65 per cent from 7.63 per cent.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2027 dipped to Rs 93.0650 from Rs 93.2450, while its yield edged up to 7.86 per cent from 7.83 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 declined to Rs 89.7150 from Rs 89.9725, while its yield edged up to 7.93 per cent from 7.90 per cent.

The 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022, the 8.27 per cent government security maturing in 2020 and the 7.59 per cent government security maturing in 2029 were also quoted lower to Rs 97.66, Rs 102.62 and Rs 97.17 respectively.

The overnight call money rates held stable at its previous level of 5.80 per cent, It resumed higher at 6.00 per cent and moved in a range of 6.02 per cent and 5.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 36.61 billion in 6-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 353.30 billion in 58-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on March 12.