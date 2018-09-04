App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds weaken, call rates continue stable trend

The 7.17 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2028 slid to Rs 94.2050 from Rs 94.60, while its yield gained to 8.06 percent from 8.00 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Government bonds (G-Secs) weakened further on heavy selling pressure from banks and corporates, while, Interbank call money rates remained stable as demand from borrowing banks match supplies.

The 7.17 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2028 slid to Rs 94.2050 from Rs 94.60, while its yield gained to 8.06 percent from 8.00 percent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 went-down to Rs 87.71 from Rs 88.13, while its yield moved up to 8.23 percent from 8.18 percent.

The 6.84 percent government security maturing in 2022 fell to Rs 95.60 from Rs 95.80, while its yield rose to 8.07 percent from 8.01 percent.

The 7.59 percent government security maturing in 2026, the 8.12 percent government security maturing in 2020 and the 8.20 percent government security maturing in 2022 were also quoted lower to Rs 96.67, Rs 100.50 and Rs 100.3375 respectively.

The overnight call money rates ended stable at its Monday's closing level of 6.30 percent, It resumed higher to 6.45 percent and moved in a range of 6.45 percent and 6.25 percent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 34.71 billion in 5-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.50 percent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 411.59 billion in 58-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.25 percent as on September 03.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 08:37 pm

tags #Economy #India #markets

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.