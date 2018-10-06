Bond yields to trade in 8-8.25% in October post MPC pause: Aditi Nayar

Aditi Nayar

After back-to-back tightening in the previous two policies, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5:1 to retain the policy repo rate at 6.5 percent in the October 2018 policy review.

Even though the recent inflation readings were below the MPC's projection for Q2 FY2019, this status quo on the repo rate has come as a surprise to the markets, as a result of which, the 10 year Government security (G-sec) yield eased by around 10 bps post the policy announcement.

The MPC revised its CPI inflation projections downwards to 4 percent for Q2 FY2019 (from 4.6%), 3.9-4.5 percent for H2 FY2019 (from 4.8%) and 4.8 percent for Q1 FY2020 (from 5.0%), while describing the balance of risks as being somewhat to the upside.

Moreover, it continues to expect a pickup in the CPI inflation trajectory in H2 FY2019 from the low 3.7 percent recorded in August 2018.

The MPC retained its GDP growth projection for FY2019 at 7.4 percent, with risks broadly balanced, while mildly reducing its forecast for Q1 FY2020 to 7.4 percent from 7.5 percent, on account of the base effect related to the sharp expansion in Q1 FY2019.

At the same time, the Committee changed the stance of monetary policy from neutral to calibrated tightening, also by a vote of 5:1.

This is in line with our expectations, given that the recent low inflation readings appear unlikely to sustain in H2 FY2019.

Looking ahead, whether crude oil prices rise further in light of the impending US sanctions on Iran, the INR weakness sustains and feeds into domestic prices, food inflation rises post the revision in minimum support prices and a decidedly uneven monsoon, and the risks of fiscal slippage intensify, would be critical factors to watch out for.

The upside risks to the MPC's inflation projections for the period up to Q1 FY2020, and the change in stance from neutral to calibrated tightening, suggest that a rate hike in the upcoming policy meeting is firmly on the cards, in our view.

In the immediate term, the assessed impact of the movements in global crude oil prices on inflation, the fiscal situation and the current account deficit, would transmit rapidly into Indian bond yields as well as the trend in the INR relative to the US$.

Moreover, bond yields would take a cue from domestic fiscal trends, the likelihood of a sustained pipeline of open market operations and the level at which US treasury yields settle.

The 10-year G-sec yield is expected to remain volatile, in line with the trend in the last week, and range between 8.0-8.25% in the ongoing month, in our view.

