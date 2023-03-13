Bond yields ease on rising hope of US Fed going slow on rate hikes

India's short-term and longer-term bond yields fell sharply on Monday, tracking its US peers on expectations of slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 7.37 percent from its previous close, while five-year bond yield lost 11 basis points to 7.3 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The US 10-year bond yield fell for the second session. On March 9, it lost around 8 basis points, while it dropped over 20 bps to hit a one-month low of 3.69 percent the next day. The US dollar index declined for the third session and fell over 1.5 percent in the last three sessions.

These expectations built up in the run-up to the consumer price inflation print due later today. According to a Moneycontrol poll of economists, The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is expected to have eased to 6.4 percent last month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, was also expected to remain sticky. While data for core inflation is not released by the government, some economists said it must have remained above 6 percent in February, Reuters reported.

"February jobs report diminished the hopes of further aggressive rate hike by the Federal reserve. The decline in wage growth numbers and rise in unemployment rate have weighed over the dollar. Further decline in US treasury yields most since November 2022 has pushed the dollar back to its March lows," said ICICI Direct Research in a note to investors. The fear of a 50-basis-point rate hike in the March meeting has diminished. The CME Fed watch toll suggests a 10 percent probability of a 50-bps hike in the federal funds target against its Friday's reading of 40 percent. The US Fed will announce its next rate decision on March 22.

Bank stocks drop as Wall Street jitters; First Republic shares plunge 78%, Bank of America down 3.7% The US added more jobs than expected in February. Employers added 311,000 jobs last month, down from a revised 504,000 figure in January, the US Labor Department said. The numbers come days after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the US central bank is prepared to speed up the pace of its interest rate hikes and could lift rates higher than anticipated if needed to rein in stubborn inflation. Analysts expect the RBI to increase rates in its April meeting and to pause till the end of 2023. According to a Reuters poll, the central bank will increase its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent in April and then pause until the end of 2023.

