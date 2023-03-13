 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bond yields ease on rising hope of US Fed going slow on rate hikes

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023

The 10 year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 7.37% from its previous close while five year bond yield lost 11 basis points to 7.3%.

India's short-term and longer-term bond yields fell sharply on Monday, tracking its US peers on expectations of slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 7.37 percent from its previous close, while five-year bond yield lost 11 basis points to 7.3 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The US 10-year bond yield fell for the second session. On March 9, it lost around 8 basis points, while it dropped over 20 bps to hit a one-month low of 3.69 percent the next day. The US dollar index declined for the third session and fell over 1.5 percent in the last three sessions.

These expectations built up in the run-up to the consumer price inflation print due later today.  According to a Moneycontrol poll of economists, The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is expected to have eased to 6.4 percent last month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, was also expected to remain sticky. While data for core inflation is not released by the government, some economists said it must have remained above 6 percent in February, Reuters reported.