Bond markets version 008! What is it telling about future interest rates?

Lakshmi Iyer

While most of us are aware of the Hollywood cult movie series of James Bond 007, bond markets in India are in the version 008! And, with similar kind of action-packed market movements in response to various events that have occurred.

Around the same period last year, the 10-year government security benchmark bond (or the Nifty equivalent for bond markets) was trading around 6.5 percent. Currently, the benchmark yield is at around 8 percent or almost 1.5 percent (150bps) higher than what it was a year back! Now, isn’t that some thriller?

Alongside this journey, we actually had a rate cut (yes you read it right) in August 2017 and very recently a rate hike on June 6th 2018.

Like a hero in a movie who is always on the lookout to slay the villain, likewise, our central banker (hero) too is out there to protect the economy from the undesired effects of inflation (villain).

Inflation (read CPI) is currently hovering at 4.90 percent. This is broadly in line with the RBI projected CPI inflation for 2018-19 which was revised in the June policy to 4.8-4.9 percent in H1 and 4.7 percent in H2.

However, it seems that the given the stickiness of inflation in the near-term, the RBI seemed in favor of a pre-emptive rate hike. The neutral policy stance also suggests that there may not be a series of rate hikes unless incoming data may suggest otherwise.

Additionally, the rise in crude prices has also made the macro scenario a tad vulnerable as the sensitivity to the crude price rise for us is quite high. Every USD 10 per barrel rise in crude price impacts CPI by 20-40bps.

While all the above sounds quite gloomy, who said that it rains on all days in the rainy season?

The beauty of fixed income investing is that it has investment solutions suited to most macroeconomic cycles. Interest rates and bond prices have an inverse correlation i.e. as yields head lower, bond prices increase and vice versa.

Calendar 2016 was one such year when we saw yields soften and duration funds like gilt and bond become best to perform category within fixed income.

Likewise, in the calendar year 2017, we saw yields go up and the best performing category of 2016 morphing into the worst category that year!

What now to expect from fixed income investing going forward?

While we have just seen a rate hike after a gap of almost 4 years, it is not very certain if we would continue to see a spate of rate hikes in future. At the same time, markets seem to have discounted rate hikes much ahead of the actual culmination of the event.

This could mean that even if there were to be 1-2 rate hikes over the course of the year, the bond market may not significantly sell-off.

At the same time given that global central bankers are tightening, we may not see very benign yields on a sustainable basis.

In such a market scenario, we believe investors could find favour with short duration fixed income investments. Elevated nature of yields has also seen the return of Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) in the MF industry.

The good part of FMPs is they help mitigate interest rate risk as they lock into assets in line with the maturity of the fund. Those without liquidity as a constraint could consider such strategies.

Lastly, credit risk funds (popularly known as accrual funds) are suited in such a market scenario as these funds are typically low on duration and focus on portfolio yield enhancement via investments in corporate bonds.

In conclusion, the 3 types of risk viz. interest rate, liquidity and credit risk would be an inherent feature of fixed income investing. The key is to try and gauge the macro scenario and initiate investments which could aid in navigating such rate cycles.

: The author is CIO – Debt and Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are her own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)