'Bond market will cheer RBI decision if tone remains accommodative’

Lakshmi Iyer

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting has begun and so have the murmurs of a possible rate cut. The question is not whether MPC will cut rates but by how much.

To begin with, the naysayers seem to believe that the central bank has done enough, and one should wait to see the transmission of credit before there is any further cut in the rates.

This argument may be a bit flawed, as consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is still within the RBI’s tolerance range. The latest industry data is also pointing to a slowdown.

Globally, central banks are inclined towards easing interest rates to combat sluggish growth. Over $17 trillion of total outstanding globally is yielding negative returns.

In the case of India, real rates continue to be very high. Low inflation, coupled with a lack of demand pull, would mean no imminent threat of the inflation shooting up in the near future.

Two essential factors, among others, for monetary transmission are banking system liquidity and softer interest rates.

The RBI seems reasonably keen to maintain sufficient liquidity in the banking system, especially at a time when the festive season tends to see a rise in CIC (currency in circulation).

The next step is to decide on the course of rate action. Given the above, we believe that a continued case for easing the rates may remain.

Given the departure from traditional 25 bps and it’s multiples for rate action, the task of estimating the quantum of a rate cut is a daunting one.

So long as the trajectory of rates is in the southward direction, and the tone of the policy is accommodative, bond markets may continue to find cheer and sustain downward movement in bond yields.

Markets would keenly await the MPC decision and seek a reason to celebrate the festivities well in advance.

(The author is Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products at Kotak Mahindra AMC)