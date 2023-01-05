 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bonanza Portfolio suggests buying GNFC and selling Sun TV Network for the short term

Mitesh Karwa
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

Sun TV Network is expected to be giving a breakdown of a wedge like pattern on the daily timeframe after seven months with decent volumes and the supertrend indicator is also indicating a downwards move which can be used as a confluence towards the bearish view.

The Nifty opened flattish and selling was seen throughout the day on January 4 as it closed below the lows of last three days and broke down from an upwards sloping parallel channel pattern on the weekly timeframe, whereas on the daily timeframe, the benchmark index has formed a bearish engulfing candle. It would be interesting to see how it performs in the coming sessions as it will impact the trend.

Technical indicator Ichimoku Cloud suggests that prices are trading below the base line which will act as a resistance in the coming sessions. The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index - 14) on the daily chart is at around 43, while India VIX increased by 5.65 percent from 14.68 to 15.20 levels.

Maximum pain for the Nifty is now 18,100. Important support levels are around 18,000, 17,900 and 17,775, whereas the resistance levels are at 18,100, 18,200 and 18,350.

On the Option front, Call writing has significantly increased in, in-the-money (ITM) Calls whereas Put unwinding was seen in out-of-the-money (OTM) Puts which indicates a negative market. Options data suggests a broader trading range in between 17,850 and 18,350 zones due to higher volatility while immediate trading ranges in between 17,900 to 18,100 levels.

Here is one buy call and one sell call for short term:

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: Buy | LTP: Rs 585.5 | Stop-Loss: Rs 540 | Target: Rs 640 | Return: 9 percent