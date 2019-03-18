Bombay Dyeing surges 11% as Mumbai project gets nod

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company shares climbed 11 percent intraday Monday after its Mumbai real estate project received part occupancy certificate from Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The stock was quoting at Rs 142.90, up Rs 9.60, or 7.20 percent on the BSE, at 12:13 hours IST.

The company informed exchanges that on March 15, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has granted part occupancy certificate for its residential building project on plot bearing C S No./CTS No 120, 1/128 & 223 of division Dadar - Naigaon at GD Ambekar Road, Mumbai.

It's an important document for a project and signifies that building is fit for occupation.

The stock is up 40 percent in the past one month but is down 45 percent in past one year.