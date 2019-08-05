Bombay Dyeing Q1 net profit at Rs 27.65 crore

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Monday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 27.65 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 93.70 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 64.09 percent to Rs 673.30 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 410.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bombay Dyeing's total expenses rose 33.54 percent to Rs 661.49 crore from Rs 495.33 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from real estate segment stood at Rs 250.33 crore as against Rs 11.77 crore a year ago.

Revenue from polyester segment was at Rs 341.45 crore, while that from retail and textile was at Rs 56.79 crore. It was at Rs 338.58 crore and Rs 47.11 crore, respectively, in the corresponding quarter last year.