BOI AXA Mutual Fund's Alok Singh likes consumer discretionary, metal and NBFC shares

Rising oil prices and global liquidity are the biggest risks for Indian equity markets, according to Alok Singh, Chief Investment Officer, BOI AXA Mutual Fund.

The foreign portfolio outflow in April stood at Rs 15,561 crore and Rs 29,775 crore in May, taking the aggregate for the first five months of this year to a net outflow of Rs 32,078 crore.

On the other hand, last year the FIIs were net buyers in the same period, with net inflow of Rs 51,000 crore.

Brent crude rose 27 cents to $75.65 a barrel on Tuesday, with oil prices hitting two year highs in the first half of the year.

In a freewheeling interview with Moneycontrol, Singh tells that the fund house follows a bottom up stock selection strategy and is optimistic on consumer discretionary, metals, NBFC and industrials, while its avoiding corporate lenders and pharma shares for investments.

In case of government bonds, Singh envisages that the 10 year government bond will continue to trade around 8 percent yield as at this level it is already discounting lot of negatives.

Singh expects the Rupee, which was depreciating along with other emerging market currencies in the last few weeks, to start appreciating. Indian unit was trading at 67.08 levels today.

The fund house is sitting on minimum cash levels of 5-7 percent, in line with industry average. Fund managers usually keep cash levels of 3-7% depending on the market outlook. If they believe that the market is bottoming out and is poised for a rise, they reduce the cash pile and make a beeline for stocks.

Excerpts:

Yes, the market is more worried about macro-economic conditions, both local and global. This has taken away the attention of the market from the result season; though the results season has not been very exciting on an overall basis, they have shown huge divergence. On one side there are corporate lenders with high NPA provisioning pulling down the profitability, and on the other side there are consumer durables, metals delivering excellent results. We think that this will continue for a few more quarters.The Indian rupee depreciated along with other EM currencies in the last few weeks, mainly because of the dollar strength. We have seen some reversion in that trend after the Italian political crisis got settled. We expect the INR to further appreciate from here.Singh:Rising oil prices is a big concern for the Indian economy. Post OPEC lifting the production curb, crude prices have seen some moderation and we expect this easing trend to continue.Yes, the flows to mutual funds have moderated a bit in the last few months but they are still much higher than the long term averages. We don’t think that the domestic flows are going to stop so soon.The midcaps outperformed the large cap with great margin, therefore when the market is seeing the correction, it is more in midcaps. But that doesn’t mean that the business fundamentals of all the midcaps have changed. Many of them remain a long term story.Oil and global liquidity are among the biggest risksWe think RBI will continue to be on hold mode for some more time.As I said earlier there is huge divergence in the earnings and one needs to look at it with a bottoms up approach. Yes we think that FY19 will see earning revival.We follow a bottom up stock selection. At present, we are optimistic about consumer discretionary, metals, NBFC and industrials and are avoiding corporate lenders and pharma.We have normal 5-7 percent of cash level.We think 10 year should continue to trade around 8% for some time. At this level it is already discounting lot of negatives.We think that with correction in equity it is offering a good entry point for long term investingAs equity markets become more broad based, we think that the demand for this product will continue to increase. We are planning to raise around Rs 100-200 crore through the new fund offer.