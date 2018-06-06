BOI AXA Mutual Fund's Alok Singh likes consumer discretionary, metal and NBFC shares

Singh envisages that the 10 year government bond will continue to trade around 8 percent yield as at this level it is already discounting lot of negatives
Rising oil prices and global liquidity are the biggest risks for Indian equity markets, according to Alok Singh, Chief Investment Officer, BOI AXA Mutual Fund.
The foreign portfolio outflow in April stood at Rs 15,561 crore and Rs 29,775 crore in May, taking the aggregate for the first five months of this year to a net outflow of Rs 32,078 crore.
On the other hand, last year the FIIs were net buyers in the same period, with net inflow of Rs 51,000 crore.
Brent crude rose 27 cents to $75.65 a barrel on Tuesday, with oil prices hitting two year highs in the first half of the year.
In a freewheeling interview with Moneycontrol, Singh tells that the fund house follows a bottom up stock selection strategy and is optimistic on consumer discretionary, metals, NBFC and industrials, while its avoiding corporate lenders and pharma shares for investments.
In case of government bonds, Singh envisages that the 10 year government bond will continue to trade around 8 percent yield as at this level it is already discounting lot of negatives.
Singh expects the Rupee, which was depreciating along with other emerging market currencies in the last few weeks, to start appreciating. Indian unit was trading at 67.08 levels today.
The fund house is sitting on minimum cash levels of 5-7 percent, in line with industry average. Fund managers usually keep cash levels of 3-7% depending on the market outlook. If they believe that the market is bottoming out and is poised for a rise, they reduce the cash pile and make a beeline for stocks.
Excerpts:Markets are facing domestic as well as global headwinds, while earnings have not thrown up any major positive surprises. What is your reading of the situation?
Yes, the market is more worried about macro-economic conditions, both local and global. This has taken away the attention of the market from the result season; though the results season has not been very exciting on an overall basis, they have shown huge divergence. On one side there are corporate lenders with high NPA provisioning pulling down the profitability, and on the other side there are consumer durables, metals delivering excellent results. We think that this will continue for a few more quarters.Rupee had weakened to a multi month low recently. At what level do you see the rupee settling and why?
The Indian rupee depreciated along with other EM currencies in the last few weeks, mainly because of the dollar strength. We have seen some reversion in that trend after the Italian political crisis got settled. We expect the INR to further appreciate from here.Crude prices are on the northward journey? How bigger concern is the oil price rise for India?
Singh:Rising oil prices is a big concern for the Indian economy. Post OPEC lifting the production curb, crude prices have seen some moderation and we expect this easing trend to continue.Is domestic inflow story coming to an end?
Yes, the flows to mutual funds have moderated a bit in the last few months but they are still much higher than the long term averages. We don’t think that the domestic flows are going to stop so soon.Are mid-caps and small-caps in for a prolonged period of underperformance versus the large-caps after outperforming for three years?
The midcaps outperformed the large cap with great margin, therefore when the market is seeing the correction, it is more in midcaps. But that doesn’t mean that the business fundamentals of all the midcaps have changed. Many of them remain a long term story.What are the global risks for Indian markets?
Oil and global liquidity are among the biggest risksDo you expect RBI to hike rates soon?
We think RBI will continue to be on hold mode for some more time.How do you read March quarter earnings season? Some experts say the worst may be over for earnings and recovery should start from current year. Do you think FY19 will see revival in earnings or is there a chance of downgrade in earnings?
As I said earlier there is huge divergence in the earnings and one needs to look at it with a bottoms up approach. Yes we think that FY19 will see earning revival.What is the strategy that you would adopt? Is it a like a stock picking kind of a market or a sectoral pick? - Which are the sectors that are on your shopping list and which are the ones you avoiding and why?
We follow a bottom up stock selection. At present, we are optimistic about consumer discretionary, metals, NBFC and industrials and are avoiding corporate lenders and pharma.What would be the cash levels in your schemes? Is it minimal or you are sitting on a huge pile up?
We have normal 5-7 percent of cash level.Where do you see 10-year bond trading? How much more upside can we see in bond yields?
We think 10 year should continue to trade around 8% for some time. At this level it is already discounting lot of negatives.What asset allocation strategy do you suggest for investors at this point and time?
We think that with correction in equity it is offering a good entry point for long term investingBOI AXA MF has recently launched an arbitrage fund. Do you think there is demand for such products? How much are you planning to garner through this fundAs equity markets become more broad based, we think that the demand for this product will continue to increase. We are planning to raise around Rs 100-200 crore through the new fund offer.