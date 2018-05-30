BOI AXA Mutual Fund aims to garner Rs 200 crore via arbitrage fund NFO

BOI AXA Mutual Fund is aiming to mop up Rs 100-200 crore through the new fund offer of BOI AXA Arbitrage Fund, said Alok Singh, Chief Investment Officer, BOI AXA Mutual Fund.

“Looking at the recent launches in the similar category from other fund houses, we believe our fund should be able to collect Rs 100-200 crore from this new launch,” Singh told Moneycontrol.

The open-ended scheme will open for subscription on May 31 and close on June 14.

Arbitrage Fund strategy involves taking advantage of the price differential of the stock between the cash market and the futures market.

The fund manager simultaneously buys shares in the cash market and sells it in futures or derivatives market. The difference in the cost price and selling price is the return.

Going by the indicative asset allocation pattern, the scheme will deploy at least 65 percent of its assets in equity shares and equity derivatives, while the balance 35 percent will be allocated to debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

Options: Growth and Dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter;

Exit load: — No load if 10 percent of the initial units allotted are redeemed within 30 days from the date of allotment

— 0.50 percent if more than 10 percent of the initial units allotted are redeemed within 30 days from the date of allotment

— No load if units are redeemed after 30 days from the date of allotment

Benchmark index: NIFTY 50 Arbitrage Index

Fund Manager: Ajay Khandelwal