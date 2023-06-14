How investor Shankar Sharma, 60, managed to get the body of a man in mid-40s

Sharma suggests reducing sugar intake to zero and salt to a minimum.

There is hardly anyone who does not want to look young and live long. But it is easier wished than realised. However, there are a few who are able to achieve this. One such person is Shankar Sharma, who seem to have replicated his success in stock markets to his lifestyle. Sharma, who is 60-year-old, does not look his age.

The reason: He has managed to reduce his age markers to mid 40s by taking certain steps and lifestyle choices.

“I have been a career fitness enthusiast and athlete. However, around two years ago, when I crossed my mid-50s, the idea of longevity entered my head. Then started a deep dive into reading research on diet, lifestyle, supplementation, and exercise,” said Sharma.

The veteran investors says, today, he can squat way than he could when I was in my teens. Now he plans to reverse his age markers to mid-30s. If achieved, Sharma expects – barring any force majeure events – he can easily reach the age of 100 or more.

Diet

Sharma says he is on a keto diet. Ketogenic diet involves consuming low amount of carbohydrates and replacing them with fat to help your body burn fat for energy. He eats keto rotis and keto rice. He also puts greater emphasis on green salads – a lot of it – and green juice, which is made from a mix of 5-7 green vegetables.

Sharma also takes only two meals a day with a gap of 6 hours between them. “Ideally, skip breakfast, have lunch at 2 pm, dinner at 8. Start with 12 hour fasting and go to 18 hours,” he suggests those want to replicate his success.

What to do if hunger troubles you in between?

“Have Konjac root powder plus Isabgol (psyllium husk), 30 minutes before meals. This is critical fiber. Will also prevent hunger pangs. Isabgol should be 5-10 grams before each meal,” he adds.

Sharma suggests reducing sugar intake to zero and salt to a minimum. Further, he suggests eating protein (animal protein or whey protein) during lunch and dinner; eating nuts (Macadamia, Walnut, Hazelnut, and Bengal Gram) and Kimchi.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish consisting of salted and fermented vegetables – most commonly using napa cabbage or Korean radish.

Sharma also takes a number of critical supplements including Berberine capsules, Vitamin D 3 K2 MK7 capsules, pomegranate seeds powder capsules and turmeric + ginger+ apple cider vinegar on empty stomach. There are several other supplements he takes including ginseng, beetroot powder, brahmi, magnesium, B complex, etc.

Exercise

Sharma also focusses on having as much movement as possible during the day. That includes brisk walk in the morning, workout in gym – focussing on one section of the body a day during a week - and cycling.

Besides these, Sharma also advises sleeping about eight hours a day, switching to red wine or tequila if you drink, and stop using cigarette.

Drinking 2-3 litres of water a day, of which half being alkaline water, is also a must.