you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BoB under-reported bad loans for FY19; shares fall over 3%

As per the Reserve Bank's Risk Assessment Report (RAR), the public sector lender under-reported bad loans by Rs 5,250 crore for fiscal 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) fell over 3 percent in morning trade on December 18 after reports emerged that the lender under-reported bad loans for the financial year 2019.

Divergence in provision for NPAs for fiscal 2018-19 stood at Rs 4,090 crore out of which, the bank has already made provision of Rs 1,475 crore during the current financial year. Hence, the remaining impact is Rs 2,615 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing on December 17.

During the July-September quarter of FY20, the public sector lender's profit jumped 73.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 736.7 crore despite a sharp increase in provisions. The growth was driven by other income, net interest income (NII) and pre-provision operating profit (PPoP).

Net interest income in Q2FY20 grew by 56.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,028 crore, with credit and deposits growth of 47 percent each YoY.

Shares of Bank of Baroda traded 3.23 percent lower at Rs 98.95 on BSE around 11:25 hours IST.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:46 am

