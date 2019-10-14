BoB shares decline 4% amid uncertainty over the replacement of its MD, CEO

Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) declined 4 percent on BSE on October 14 after P.S. Jayakumar had ended his term as the bank's managing director and chief executive officer of the bank on October 12 while uncertainty over his replacement persisted.

The stock came under pressure as there was no clarity on whether the government would give him an extension or find his replacement.

As per a report by Mint, a replacement for the position will be announced in a day or two.

Jayakumar’s term has ended at a time when Bank of Baroda is still in the process of integrating Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself.

Meanwhile, the bank has decided to merge its asset management arm Baroda Asset Management with BNP Paribas Asset Management India, a wholly-owned unit of BNP Paribas AMC Asia.

The merger will allow both the companies to leverage each other's strengths and offer products for retail and institutional clients, Bank of Baroda said giving any financial details of the deal.