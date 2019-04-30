BoB, PNB fall 3-5% each as PSU banks bleed, IDBI Bank hits 52-week low

Indian benchmark indices are down with Nifty shedding 64 points, trading at 11,690, down while the Sensex shed 200 points and is trading at 38,866.

Nifty PSU Bank cracked over 3 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India and Bank of India.

Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and State Bank of India along with Syndicate Bank are the other losers.

Among the S&P BSE PSU index Allahabad Bank shed 2 percent followed by J&K Bank which shed 3 percent. The other losers included Union Bank of India, UCO Bank and Andhra Bank.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 358 stocks advanced and 1,329 declined while 418 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 568 stocks advanced, 1,501 declined and 129 remained unchanged.