Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BNP Paribas Cardif to reduce stake in SBI Life insurance

PTI
 
 
BNP Paribas Cardif, the joint venture partner in SBI Life Insurance, said it may consider reducing its stake in the company to ensure compliance with minimum public shareholding requirement in accordance with applicable law.

As per the law, a company should have minimum public float of 25 percent.

"BNP Paribas Cardif has also confirmed that it is yet to make any firm decisions regarding the size, timing or nature of such potential reduction in their shareholding of the company," SBI Life said in a filing to stock exchanges.

SBI Life was 74:26 joint venture between India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Paribas Cardif (BNPPC) -- the insurance holding company of France.

Following the initial public offer last year, 12 percent stake was sold to public. As a result, SBI sold 8 percent stake and BNP Paribas reduced it by 4 percent.

SBI and BNP Paribas ended up with 62.1 percent and 22 percent stake, respectively, in the firm after the IPO.
tags #BNP Paribas #markets #SBI Life Insurance

