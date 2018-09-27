App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 11:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys DHFL shares worth Rs 145 crore

On September 21, the scrip of DHFL went into a tailspin on fears of a liquidity crisis, nosediving 42.43 percent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE

PTI
 
 
BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund on September 27 bought shares of DHFL worth over Rs 145 crore through open market transactions. On Wednesday, BNP Paribas Arbitrage had purchased shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) of Rs 153 crore.

According to bulk deal data available with NSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 49,00,000 shares of the housing finance firm at Rs 296.28 apiece for a total amount of Rs 145.17 crore.

Shares of DHFL lost 3.91 percent to settle at Rs 293.5.

On September 21, the scrip of DHFL went into a tailspin on fears of a liquidity crisis, nosediving 42.43 percent to end at Rs 351.55 on the BSE. Intra-day, it cracked 59.67 percent to Rs 246.25 -- its 52-week low.

Shares of DHFL had bounced back sharply on September 24 and ended nearly 12 percent higher.

On September 24, DHFL had asserted that it has not defaulted on any financial obligations and there has been no instance of delay in repayment of any liability.

"DHFL reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability," a company statement said.

DHFL slumped 23.5 percent September 25 as fears of liquidity crisis continued to haunt sentiments.

On September 26, DHFL gained 1.32 percent to close at Rs 303.4 apiece.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 11:07 pm

tags #DHFL #India #markets

