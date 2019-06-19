Blue Star climbs 6% on order from Mumbai Metro Rail

Blue Star shares rallied 5.7 percent intraday on June 19 after receiving order from Mumbai Metro Rail.

The air conditioners manufacturer informed exchanges that Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) has issued a Letter of Intent dated June 18, 2019 to the company for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel ventilation and air conditioning system.

The order is valued approximately at Rs 253 crore, which is subject to the definitive agreements to be executed between the company and MMRCL, it said.