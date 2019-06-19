App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Star climbs 6% on order from Mumbai Metro Rail

The order is valued approximately at Rs 253 crore, which is subject to the definitive agreements to be executed between the company and MMRCL

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Blue Star shares rallied 5.7 percent intraday on June 19 after receiving order from Mumbai Metro Rail.

The air conditioners manufacturer informed exchanges that Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) has issued a Letter of Intent dated June 18, 2019 to the company for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of tunnel ventilation and air conditioning system.

The order is valued approximately at Rs 253 crore, which is subject to the definitive agreements to be executed between the company and MMRCL, it said.

Close
At 1259 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 786.95, up Rs 32.40, or 4.29 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Blue Star #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.