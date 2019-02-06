Blue Star falls 4% on posting net loss in Q3

Shares of Blue Star fell 4 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted loss in the quarter ended December 2018.

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 0.94 crore for the quarter due to one-time expenses on the company’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rs 7.17 crore and provision of Rs 14.46 crore towards exposure in its joint venture in Oman.

The company's revenue from operations was at Rs 1098.97 crore against Rs 932.04 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 42.3 crore, while margin was at 3.8 percent.

At 11:29 hrs Blue Star was quoting at Rs 580.80, down Rs 16.05, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 842.50 and 52-week low Rs 507.30 on 25 April, 2018 and 23 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.06 percent below its 52-week high and 14.49 percent above its 52-week low.