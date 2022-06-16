Bloodbath on Dalal Street | Investors lose Rs 16 trillion in five days

Bears further tightened their grip on Dalal Street on June 16, causing the benchmark indices to breach their previous 52-week low levels. Experts called it as a capitulation effect after Federal Reserve hiked the funds' rate by 75 bps to 1.50-1.75 percent last night and hinted another 50-75 bps hike in the July meeting.

The market has consistently corrected for five straight sessions and wiped out nearly Rs 16 lakh crore of investors' wealth.

"There is a major capitulation in the market. The US FOMC meet has led the Nifty to break 52-week lows. We expect the markets to see an aggressive downturn and hence it would be prudent to wait for deeper corrections before committing any funds," GEPL Capital told Moneycontrol.

The BSE Sensex slumped 1,046 points or 2 percent to 51,496, and the Nifty50 plunged 332 points or 2.1 percent to 15,361, losing more than 1,100 points in five consecutive sessions.

A similar kind of reaction was also seen in the broader space as more than four shares declined for every rising share on the BSE. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices have fallen 2.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Investors have seen an erosion of Rs 15.74 lakh crore of their wealth in these five consecutive days as the total BSE market capitalisation has dropped to Rs 239.2 lakh crore on Thursday, down from Rs 254.95 lakh crore on June 9.

In fact, the market capitalisation fell below Rs 240 lakh crore for the first time since August 23, 2021.

The bears were so aggressive that 317 shares on the BSE hit a 52-week low on Thursday, against 60 shares hitting a 52-week high.

On the sectoral front, the BSE Metal index fell the most, down 5.5 percent. Energy, Finance, IT, Utilities, Auto, Bank, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables, Realty, etc tanked more than 2 percent each.

"Going ahead, markets are likely to stay under pressure amidst worry over a significant economic slowdown. Further delay in monsoon is also denting sentiments as it might further push the rural demand recovery," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

In the absence of any positive trigger and continuous selling by FIIs, "we would suggest caution to traders and advise not carrying any positions overnight given the uncertain market conditions. On the other hand, investors can slowly start accumulating quality stocks on a very selective basis without getting into aggression, the expert advised.

FIIs remained on a selling spree, offloading more than Rs 31,000 crore worth of shares in the current month so far, taking total selling to over Rs 3.57 lakh crore since October 2021.

