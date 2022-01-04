Block Deals | Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund buys stake in Affle India, Hatsun Agro, IndiaMART, Newgen Software

live bse live

Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund acquired equity stake in six companies - Affle India, Hatsun Agro, IndiaMART InterMESH, La Opala RG, Newgen Software Solutions and Saregama India via block deals on January 4.

The fund acquired 1,05,739 equity shares in technology company Affle India at Rs 1,194.25 per share, and bought 1,12,685 equity shares in dairy company Hatsun Agro Product at Rs 1,262.15 per share on the BSE, the block deals data showed.

Further the fund purchased 15,365 equity shares in IndiaMART InterMESH at Rs 6,574.15 per share, and acquired 2,33,428 equity shares in La Opala RG at Rs 430.65 per share.

Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund also bought 1,71,999 equity shares in Newgen Software Technologies at Rs 585.75 per share, and purchased 18,773 equity shares in Saregama India at Rs 5,388.9 per share on the BSE.

However, Malabar India Fund, a fund run by New York-based Sumeet Nagar, was the seller in Affle India, Hatsun Agro Product, La Opala RG, Newgen Software Technologies, and Saregama India, while Malabar Select Fund was the seller in IndiaMART InterMESH.

Malabar India Fund had held 4.48 percent equity stake in Affle India, and 1.99 percent shares in Hatsun Agro Product, as of September 2021.

Malabar India Fund have owned 4.32 percent shares in La Opala RG, 3.81 percent stake in Newgen Software Technologies, and 4.22 percent stake in Saregama India.

