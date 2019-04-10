Block deal worth Rs 2,500 crore likely in HDFC Bank on April 10: Report

India's second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank may be active in trade on April 10 as a media report suggests there could be a block deal worth Rs 2,500 crore in the stock.

An undisclosed entity is likely to sell 1.1 crore shares (representing 0.42 percent of total paid-up equity) of the bank through a block deal, Bloomberg Quint said quoting bankers involved in the deal.

The deal will reportedly be done in the price range of Rs 2,219-2,287 per share, said the report which is available on twitter handle. This translates to a 3 percent discount to April 9 closing price of the bank's share, at the lower end of the price range.

Deutsche Bank is said to be the broker to the transaction.

HDFC Bank stock closed at Rs 2,290, up 0.05 percent on the BSE on April 9.