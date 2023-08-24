Block deal bonanza: Five deals take place in just one day

Coforge, Max Financial, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Sapphire Foods, all were actively trading on the exchanges

August 24 witnessed huge block deals after five of them took place on the bourses. Coforge, Max Financial, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Sapphire Foods, all were actively trading on the exchanges today.

Coforge: Share price of the company surged over 9 percent on August 24 after 1.54 crore shares worth Rs 7,329.3 crore changed hands in a block deal. While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, CNBC-Awaaz had earlier reported, citing sources, that Hulst BV was looking to offload its entire 26 percent stake in the mid-sized IT firm.

The floor price of the deal was likely fixed at Rs 4,550 per share, at a 7.4 percent discount to the August 23 closing price of Rs 4,901.95. The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).

Max Financial: Shares traded over 2 percent higher after a huge block deal. Around 3.6 percent stake, or 11.3 million shares, of the company changed hands in two bunches, according to Bloomberg. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

Surging by over 48 percent in the past five months, the stock has stood out as a leading performer within the insurance sector. Its revaluation owes much to its inclusion in the MSCI India Standard Index this June. Nuvama's assessment points towards an anticipated inflow of $312 million and the incorporation of 47 million shares due to Max Healthcare's inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard Index. Notably, Max Healthcare will hold a weight of 0.52 within the index.

Manappuram Finance: Shares of the NBFC slumped over 2 percent after 11 percent of the company’s equity changed hands in a block deal, Bloomberg reported. However, details about the buyers and sellers are not yet known. As of June 30, promoter VP Nandakumar has a 29 percent stake in the company, while Jyoti Nandakumar, another promoter, has a 5.67 percent stake.

RBL Bank: Shares gained over a percent after 1.7 percent of the company’s equity changed hands in a block deal on August 24, according to Bloomberg. Details about the buyer and seller are not yet known. A total of 1.02 crore shares worth Rs 235.6 crore RBL Bank shares were exchanged.

As of June 30, Nippon Life India Trustee Limited had a 3.09 percent stake in RBL Bank, the biggest stake among mutual funds. Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund has a 2.35 percent stake in the lender.

Sapphire Foods: Shares were trading marginally higher after 6 lakh shares, or about 2.6 percent equity worth Rs 220 crore changed hands in a block deal.